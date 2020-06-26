Operation Help (copy)

Longport Media President Paul Kelly

 Provided / Longport Media

In the absence of physical three-day music festivals, 103.7 WMGM is hosting their own virtual festival that began Friday and is running through Sunday.

Dubbed 103.7 WMGM Rock-A-Palooza, 50 acts will be performing, including headliners Foo Fighters, Metallica and Pearl Jam.

"It will feel and sound just like a live music festival being broadcast live on the air complete with our DJs introducing the bands and thanking our sponsors from the stage," Longport Media President/General Manager Paul Kelly said in a news release.

Concerts begin each day at noon and will wrap up around 11 p.m., morning show host Matt Murray said.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments