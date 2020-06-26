In the absence of physical three-day music festivals, 103.7 WMGM is hosting their own virtual festival that began Friday and is running through Sunday.
Dubbed 103.7 WMGM Rock-A-Palooza, 50 acts will be performing, including headliners Foo Fighters, Metallica and Pearl Jam.
"It will feel and sound just like a live music festival being broadcast live on the air complete with our DJs introducing the bands and thanking our sponsors from the stage," Longport Media President/General Manager Paul Kelly said in a news release.
Concerts begin each day at noon and will wrap up around 11 p.m., morning show host Matt Murray said.
