VINELAND — A Bridgeton man has been charged with death by auto after fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon that resulted in the death of a Vineland woman, police said.
Members of the Traffic Safety Unit were dispatched to the area of West Chestnut Avenue and Nottingham Drive.
A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Rochelle Caldwell, 41, of Vineland, was attempting to make a left turn onto Nottingham from West Chestnut when her vehicle was rear-ended by a 2001 Ford Explorer pickup truck operated by Juan Vazquez-Reyes, 21, of Bridgeton, police said.
Vazquez-Reyes fled the scene of the crash, police said.
Police said Caldwell was transported to Kennedy Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Vazquez-Reyes was charged with death by auto and other related offenses and transported to Cumberland County jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
