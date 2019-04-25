ATLANTIC CITY — A woman was shot in the resort around midnight Wednesday, police said.
At 12:10 a.m. officers responded to Tennessee and Atlantic Avenues after reports of a woman shot. They found the victim, 25, of Atlantic City, with gunshot wounds.
She was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus to be treated for her injuries, police said.
The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the unit at 609-347-5788.
