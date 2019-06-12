MARGATE-- A woman was transported to the hospital after the SUV officials say she was driving flipped onto its side on Jerome Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters and police arrived to the scene in the westbound lanes between Ventnor and Winchester Avenues at approximately 2:35 p.m. They found the car, a Suzuki XL-7, already flipped onto the drivers side, police said.
Firefighters cut out the glass from the car's windshield to rescue the female victim inside, Fire Chief Dan Adams said.
She was taken to Shore Memorial hospital. Police and fire officials did not release the name or age of the victim at the scene and did not speak to the severity of her injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, police said.
Officials blocked off the right two lanes as the car was removed from the road and glass was swept from the scene.
There were tire tracks on the sidewalk and a tree had significant bark removed from its side facing the street, revealing fresh wood.
The two lanes were reopened on Jerome Avenue and officials left the scene at about 3:20 p.m.
