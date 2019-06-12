MARGATE-- A woman was transported to the hospital after the SUV officials say she was driving flipped onto its side on Jerome Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters and police arrived to the scene in the westbound lanes between Ventnor and Winchester Avenues at approximately 2:35 p.m. They found the car, a Suzuki XL-7, already flipped onto the drivers side, police said. 

Firefighters cut out the glass from the car's windshield to rescue the female victim inside, Fire Chief Dan Adams said. 

She was taken to Shore Memorial hospital. Police and fire officials did not release the name or age of the victim at the scene and did not speak to the severity of her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, police said. 

Officials blocked off the right two lanes as the car was removed from the road and glass was swept from the scene.

There were tire tracks on the sidewalk and a tree had significant bark removed from its side facing the street, revealing fresh wood.   

The two lanes were reopened on Jerome Avenue and officials left the scene at about 3:20 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments