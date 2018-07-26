WILDWOOD - The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman charged with aggravated assault on a police officer will appear in court Thursday morning.
The hearing for Emily Weinman is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m.
Weinman waved her first court appearance last month.
Body camera footage from the Memorial Day weekend incident showed Weinman apparently refusing to give officers her last name after they cited her for having alcohol on the beach.
It is unclear whether she just put her hands up or pushed the officer, but clips show an officer wrestling her to the ground, as well as hitting her twice before wrestling her to the ground again.
The three Class II, or seasonal, officers involved in the arrest, Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan, will not face criminal charges, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
