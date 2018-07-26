WWPD bodycam still

Wildwood police body camera video shows Emily Weinman, 20, of Philadelphia, during a confrontation May 26 with Class II officers. when she was cited for having alcohol on the beach. May 26, 2018

 Provided

WILDWOOD - The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman charged with aggravated assault on a police officer will appear in court Thursday morning. 

The hearing for Emily Weinman is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. 

Weinman waved her first court appearance last month. 

Body camera footage from the Memorial Day weekend incident showed Weinman apparently refusing to give officers her last name after they cited her for having alcohol on the beach.

It is unclear whether she just put her hands up or pushed the officer, but clips show an officer wrestling her to the ground, as well as hitting her twice before wrestling her to the ground again.

The three Class II, or seasonal, officers involved in the arrest, Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan, will not face criminal charges, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7258

mreil@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmaxreil

Tags

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.