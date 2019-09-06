MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Women's Charitable Organization is sponsoring a banquet and Atlantic County Executive candidates' forum on Sept. 26 at Mays Landing Country Club.
The banquet is for the Atlantic County Branch of the American Association of University Women, and the League of Women Voters of Atlantic County is co-sponsoring the candidates' forum with AAUW.
The forum, which is free (pre-registration required) and open to the public at 7 p.m., will give people a chance to question Republican County Executive Dennis Levinson, and Democrat challenger Susan Korngut, a Northfield attorney and councilwoman.
The banquet starts at 5 p.m. and costs $35 to attend. Proceeds benefit the AAUW scholarship fund.
For more information and to pre-register, please email lisagoodwin999@gmail.com by Sept. 17.
The Mays Landing Country Club is at 1855 Cates Road in Mays Landing.
A group of active professional women started the AAUW Atlantic County branch in 1917. The group partners with Stockton University to provide Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programs to New Jersey middle and high school girls, organizers said.
To learn more visit ac-nj.aauw.net or facebook.com/AAUW.atlantic/.
