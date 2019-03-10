GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — In a crowded room at Stockton University, Dave Phillips sat in complete concentration, chisel in hand and carving eyes, a nose, and a mouth into a small log. He was making a wood spirit, which, according to legend, lives inside timber and helps guard forests from evil.
“I didn’t start carving until about five years ago,” said Phillips, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township in Ocean County. “I picked up a piece of wood and thought I saw a face in it. ... That’s how I began.”
Phillips was among dozens of artists, musicians and authors that filled the school’s campus center for the annual Lines on the Pines event, a five-hour indoor festival for Pine Barrens enthusiasts and those interested in keeping the 1.1 million-acre national reserve safe from development.
“It’s a love of the Pine Barrens that brings us here,” said Phillips, owner of Woodman Expressions.
And that’s how the event began 14 years ago.
Founder Linda Stanton moved to Sweetwater, Mullica Township, in the heart of the Pinelands, in 2003 after going kayaking along the Mullica River with her husband.
It was their first date, and a close-up moment with nature inspired her to start what has become the largest Pinelands cultural gathering of its kind. The first Lines on the Pines event was held at Sweetwater Casino in Mullica Township. It has since moved to larger venues and attracts thousands of visitors.
“One of the things I had quickly come to learn is that there is not enough being done to showcase our most distinguished authors, artists and historians,” said Stanton, president of the nonprofit and organizing group Sign of the Pines, in an email.
Rows of tables showcased jewelry, handmade soaps, art, and even goat cream. Local historical societies shared photos and artifacts from the Pine Barrens' past, including a display about Amatol, a ghost town in Mullica Township that was once a munitions village.
In one corner of the room, Josiah Westcott displayed his Timber Dragons, made out of pine cones petals and corn husks.
"The one over there took me three months," he said.
The celebration of Pinelands lore and mysteries comes on the heels of a major victory for preservationists in New Jersey. The Pinelands Commission on Friday voided their previous approval of a 22-mile pipeline proposed by South Jersey Gas that would have run through ecologically sensitive areas of the reserve.
The event was sponsored by AtlantiCare, Plexus Publishing Inc., the South Jersey Cultural and History Center, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority and a number of other organizations.
