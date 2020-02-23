WOODBINE — Work is underway to replace the intersection of Dennisville-Petersburg Road and Woodbine-Oceanview Road with a roundabout, said Mayor William Pikolycky. The township expects the project to be completed by the end of June.
The intersection currently has an "All Way Stop Condition," and the new roundabout is aimed at improving safety and traffic circulation, Pikolycky said. There will be one overnight closing, but access for vehicles and pedestrians will otherwise continue throughout the project, Pikolycky said. The existing flashing stop light will be removed and drivers can enter and exit the intersection on expanded paved shoulder without the need to stop, he said.
The project was funded as part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program grant.
“Although there will some inconvenience during the construction of this roundabout, the outcome in regards to safety improvement and traffic circulation will far exceed the inconvenience during this period,” Pikolycky said.
