WOODBINE-- A municipal landfill may soon be turned into a solar farm.
In a joint news release, the borough and solar company Nexamp said they entered an initial agreement to develop a 10-megawatt community solar farm at a Woodbine landfill.
The firm and municipality did not specify in the release where the landfill is located, but there is a capped, 115-acre landfill located at 1049 Fidler Hill Road that operated from 1971 to 1985. Since its closure, the Department of Environmental Protection has conducted multiple investigations at the site, according to the borough.
“The idea of repurposing an otherwise unusable landfill site and bringing renewable energy into the community in a way that will benefit both Woodbine and the community at large is very exciting,” Mayor William Pikolycky said in a statement.
Nexamp owns dozens of community solar farms across the U.S. Residents can subscribe to a share of the solar farm instead of installing panels on their own home, and in turn reduce their electric bill.
Community farms allow people to benefit from renewable energy even if they rent their home or apartment or don't have a roof suitable for solar panels, the release says.
Nexamp will work with New Jersey-based development partner Infiniti Energy Services LLC.
“Making the benefits of solar accessible to everyone is central to our mission as a company," said Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai, "doing so with such a minimal land impact aligns perfectly with our values."
