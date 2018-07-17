DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Woodbine man was killed in a single-car accident Monday night on Route 550, State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
The unidentified man was traveling west in a Ford F-150 near milepost 6.1 when he went off the road, struck several trees and his car caught fire, Goez said.
The victim’s identity is pending a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s office, Goez said.
