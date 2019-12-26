WOODBINE — The borough has been awarded 10 Megawatts for a solar farm project at the landfill on Fiddler Hill Road, according to a press release from the mayor's office.
Woodbine applied for the Megawatts through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities' New Jersey Community Solar Energy Pilot Program. There were 255 submissions from municipalities vying for a cut of 77 Megawatts.
Fifty six applications were submitted from the Atlantic City Electric territory, and 11.98 Megawatts were ultimately awarded to three applications in the area. Woodbine received word of the approval on Dec. 20. Egg Harbor Township's application was also approved.
Woodbine received support for its application from state and national lawmakers, the Pinelands Commission, Woodbine's Green Team and more, the mayor's office said.
“This will allow the repurposing an otherwise unusable landfill site and bring renewable energy into the community in a way that will benefit both Woodbine and the community at large while addressing a long term goal of my Administration in abating this environmental issue,” stated Mayor William Pikolycky. “This project is a win-win for our community and the environment and will serve as an excellent example as to how the public and private sector working together as partners can produce innovative solutions and extraordinary outcomes.”
The New Jersey Community Solar Energy Pilot Program was started from a mandate in the Clean Energy Act — which Gov. Murphy signed into law in May of 2018 — and is meant to "provide the necessary experience for the development and implementation of a full-scale" program, according to the release.
