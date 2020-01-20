WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky may represent a small borough, but on Friday he will be among fewer than 100 mayors — most from big cities — in a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.
“It’s by invitation only. So you really get the chance one-on-one to talk to the president,” his secretaries of departments like Housing and Urban Development, and aides of all types, Pikolycky said. “I’m able to talk to them and put in their hands my interests or concerns; what I’m applying for and what assistance is needed.”
It’s his third annual visit with Trump, he said, coinciding with the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington, D.C. Pikolycky got invited, he said, even though he doesn’t usually attend the conference meeting, which is more geared to urban areas.
“For a little community we have a lot going on as far as projects and so forth. I was communicating on projects three years ago about our sewer expansion and water expansion project with White House staff for a grant application,” Pikolycky said. “The guy said, ‘You are so persistent, I’m going to invite you to the White House for a Trump roundtable with mayors.’”
That started off a good dialogue with the White House, said Pikolycky, who is also on the board of the New Jersey Pinelands Commission and chair of the Pinelands Commission Municipal Council.
“I’ve been invited back every year,” the Republican said.
Since Trump has been in office, Woodbine has been successful with federal grants, Pikolycky said.
“Every year, we average $3 million to $5 million in grants for infrastructure and so forth,” Pikolycky said. “For such a small little municipality in the Pinelands, we really do well.”
The 8-square-mile borough has a population of 2,490, according to the Census Bureau.
“He has always been a fair individual. He has always supported Woodbine’s positions when in the Assembly, Senate, and Congress,” Pikolycky said.
Now that U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has become a Republican and is being embraced by Trump, Pikolycky is hoping the region benefits even more.
"I’ve been around a while in politics. He's been around longer," Van Drew said. "We’ve worked a lot with him on grants ... whether at the state level or federal level. He’s always on top of us as well. He doesn’t sleep — if it's for Woodbine, he’s fighting for it."
This year Pikolycky expects only one other New Jersey mayor to be at the White House meeting — Tim McDonough of Hope Township, a small community in Warren County.
The towns have another thing in common. Pikolycky and McDonough are former presidents of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors.
This year, Pikolycky plans to talk with Trump, department heads and staffs about improvements Piklolycky wants to make to the Woodbine Airport, and about federal funding that may help him clean up the last large former factory site in town.
“Hopefully we can secure $1 million … (to clean up) a former hat factory and rubber factory,” Pikolycky said. “It’s pollution not going into the ground, just staying on top. In order to get the property back on the tax rolls, we have to clean it up.”
Few people know that Woodbine was once a thriving industrial community, with seven factories making clothing and other products that employed people from the tri-county area, he said.
“Trains came right into town, and delivered products, took products,” Pikolycky said. “There was passenger and freight service.”
But first the factories, moved south, and then overseas.
“A lot of properties went into foreclosure. … We were stuck with them,” Pikolycky said.
He said the factory site is the last to be cleaned up in town, along with the landfill, now undergoing cleanup.
