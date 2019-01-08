Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

SOMERS POINT— Police and medics responded to the water tower at Rhode Island Avenue and 3rd Street Point Monday after a piece of metal scaffolding fell more than 60 feet on to a worker below.

Somers Point Police Sergeant James Shields said that the water tower was under construction for exterior painting and was in the process of being removed when the metal piece fell at around 9 a.m.

The worker was taken to Shore Medical Center.  

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Reported local South Jersey news for the weekly papers before joining the Press of Atlantic City in November. Graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with degrees in writing.

Tags

Staff Writer

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments