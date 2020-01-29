WILDWOOD — A man was on the lookout for his abandoned chair outside the Wildwoods Convention Center Wednesday morning. He left it behind to enter the Donald Trump rally the night before.
He dug through mounds of trash, blankets, sleeping bags and chairs, as sweeping workers and roving backhoes worked to clean the massive mess left behind in the parking lot, where thousands lined up to see the president and Representative Jeff Van Drew.
Others turned the surplus into charity. Lisa Russo, 60, of Wildwood, and Janine Hansberry, 46, of Lower Township, collected left-behind tents, sleeping bags and other items to donate to St. Mary's Thrift Shop in Rio Grande.
They marvelled at the amount of trash in the lot along Ocean Avenue, but also at how the grounds crew was making light work of it.
"I'm not (surprised) because there weren't enough trash cans," Hansberry said. "They're doing a good job cleaning it up quick."
While yellow roadblocks still dotted the city's streets, Wildwood was winding down Wednesday from Tuesday's manic rush as thousands, including many from out of state, arrived to try and see the President speak. Security measures to protect Trump's arrival choked the streets closest to the convention center, and there was little parking to be found on the city's main thoroughfares. Businesses that were closed for the offseason opened to serve the hungry crowds or take advantage of people in need of overnight accomodations. But the remnants of their long wait in the cold — snacks, food wrappers, hand warmers and more — stayed in the lot.
On Wednesday, city employees and contractors had to deal with the aftermath, and help bring Wildwood back to it's typically sleepy winter routine. A team of about eight were working by 7 a.m. and had the garbage completely cleaned up by noon, said Ben Rose, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority.
Portapotties were trucked out of the lot. Workers swept in front of the Starlux Hotel nearby. A trailer was filled with camping chairs and mounds of blankets had been separated from the rest of the garbage. Some on the scene said they would be donated.
"We were well prepared for clean-up. We're so used to major events and large cleanup that it's really not an issue for us," Rose said. "By noon you could not believe there was anything that happened yesterday."
Sabrina McCullen, 42, and her girlfriend Shane Tresselt, 41, both of Wildwood, had the same idea as Russo and Hansberry, but were "disgusted" at what was left behind. Videos and photos of the trash got traction on Twitter, with many using it as a sign that Trump fans didn't respect their host city.
"I know that we have big events here and everything like that," McCullen said, "but it's never been like this before."
They first filled seven bags of trash on the beach and then turned their attention to the perfectly good things left behind because rally attendees could not bring them inside. On Wednesday morning, they were trying to figure out a suitable place to donate what they found.
"We saw the pictures of how bad it was around here so we were just like 'we're gonna come down here and clean up," TK said. "And then we were like, 'what are they doing with all this ... they should donate it to the homeless.'"
Mike DiDomenico, general manager of the Oceanic Hotel across from the Convention Center, was on premises cleaning up from celebrations the day before. The business opened their restaurant and bar, and sold merch, but did not rent rooms.
"We had enough bar backs back here last night so we tried to knock out a lot of it last night," DiDomenico said. "Across the street looks like a mess but they're plowing through it pretty quickly so that's good news."
He sounded happy for the extra business in the middle of the offseason but relieved things would be going back to normal.
"This time of the year, very often we do nothing," DiDomenico said. "So it's fantastic. It was good for the area. Everybody got a little shot in the arm and now it's back to quiet."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.