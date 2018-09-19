Art and music studios, museums, theaters and other cultural organizations are invited to a workshop Tuesday centered on preparing for emergencies and building relationships that can come in handy during times of need.
The event, “Introduction to Emergency Preparedness for Arts and Cultural Organizations,” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic County Veterans Museum in Estell Manor. It will feature a discussion led by Emergency Preparedness Consultant Ellen Korpar, according to a news release.
Kim Brown, administrator for the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, the organization that is hosting the free event, said that the workshop is about knowing how to prepare for floods and fires, but also about networking so that programs can continue if a venue is affected by a disaster.
“There are more resources out there than people are aware of, and other organizations are a big part of that,” Brown said. “Everyone feels each other’s pain when it comes to stuff like this.”
The workshop will also feature disaster preparedness, developing an emergency action pan and also touch on the arts’ response to healing the community after a disaster, she said, whether it is through art, theater or another medium.
“It will create that network and the connections so people know there are other resources and they’re there to help,” Brown said.
The workshop is presented in cooperation with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the South Jersey Cultural Alliance.
For more information and registration, please contact Brown at 609-909-7309 or kbrown@aclsys.org.
