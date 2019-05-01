LOWER TOWNSHIP — A rare piece of American military history has landed in Cape May County after spending more than two decades at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.
A Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat, the premier fighter aircraft of the Pacific Theater during World War II, is now on display at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum. The plane, which is one of only six on display anywhere, was trucked to New Jersey last month from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla.
"We are honored the national museum in Pensacola felt that NASW merited the responsibility of safe-keeping this rare and historic aircraft," said Dr. Joseph E. Salvatore, executive director of NASW. "It energizes us to continue with our mission here."
This particular Hellcat was piloted by U.S. Navy Captain (then Lt. Junior Grade) Arthur Ray Hawkins, who recorded 14 confirmed kills and three probables in 1944. Hawkins' skill in the cockpit of a Hellcat earned him the ranking of Navy Ace before the age of 21.
His nickname, "Hawk," is prominently displayed on the side of the Hellcat, as are 14 Japanese flags, one for each of the Mitsubishi A6M Zeros he shot down in aerial combat.
Salvatore said the Hellcat, nicknamed the "Zero Killer," was "the plane that won the war in the Pacific."
"It was a critical plane in fighting against the Japanese Zeros in the Philippines," said Anne Salvatore, president of NASW. "It was the premier fighter during the war."
This Hellcat was serving with Fighting Squadron 21 at North Island, Calif. when it was ditched at sea on Jan. 12, 1945. It was recovered from a depth of 1,800 feet just 12 miles of the shore of San Diego in 1971 with many of its original parts in tact, including its .50 caliber Browning machine guns.
The plane has been restored to its original aesthetics, including the tri-color blue camouflage the Hellcat adorned when Hawkins flew off the deck of the U.S.S. Cabot.
As part of its loan agreement with the national museum, NASW will continue with the restoration of the Hellcat, which includes the reattachment of the starboard wing.
