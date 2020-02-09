A 65-year-old Atlantic City man was wounded in a shooting about 7:17 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
The man was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a nonlife threatening injury, police said.
Patrol officers responded to Virginia and Baltic Avenues for a report of a man shot, found the victim and took him to the hospital. Police did not identify the man.
The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788.
Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
