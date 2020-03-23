BRIDGETON — A 3-year-old city boy was flown with serious injuries Sunday to the Cooper Trauma Center in Camden after being hit by a pickup truck, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
At 2:25 p.m., officers and other emergency services were dispatched to the area of South Laurel Street and McCormick Place for a serious motor vehicle crash, police said.
Officers arrived and found a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police said.
A preliminary investigation shows that a 2020 Sierra pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old city male was traveling north on South Laurel Street when a 3-year-old city boy darted out from between vehicles running eastbound and made contact with the Sierra pickup truck, police said.
The pickup truck remained on the scene, and the driver was not injured, police said. The crash is currently under investigation, police said.
