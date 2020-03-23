BRIDGETON — A 3-year-old city boy was hit by a pickup truck Sunday, police said.
At 2:25 p.m., first responders were dispatched to South Laurel Street and McCormick Place for a serious motor vehicle crash, police said on Facebook.
Officers arrived and found a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police said.
A preliminary investigation shows a 2020 Sierra pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old city man was traveling north on South Laurel Street when the boy darted out from between vehicles running east and was hit, police said.
The boy was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Police described his injuries as serious. The pickup remained on the scene, and the driver was not injured, police said.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
