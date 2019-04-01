BRIDGETON — State Police seek the public's help in locating a Bridgeton teenager they say has been missing since 4 p.m. Friday.
Lacey Crawford, 15, was last seen at a home in Millville wearing black jogger sweatpants and a white T-shirt. She is described on the State Police Facebook page as 5-feet, 6-inches, 120 pounds and white with "partially dreadlocked blue hair."
Those with information can contact State Police in Bridgeton at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.
