HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old boy has died from apparent drowning in Atlantic County Park, authorities said Wednesday.
The teen, who was from out of state and at the park with his family for a picnic Tuesday, went into the water and did not resurface, township police said.
Police were called to the park on Weymouth Road about 4:28 p.m. for a possible drowning.
The Township of Hamilton Dive Team and Richland Fire Department Surface Rescue Team used divers to look for the boy, who was found after an extensive search and pronounced dead, police said.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Robison at 609-625-2700 ext. 578.
Also at the scene were Atlantic County Emergency Management, Atlantic County Park Rangers, Weymouth Fire Department, Mays Landing Fire Department, Township of Hamilton Rescue and AtlantiCare Paramedics.
This is the second teen drowning in South Jersey this week. A 17-year-old boy from Bridgeton died Sunday after being pulled unconscious from a Millville pond two days earlier.
