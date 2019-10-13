A 10-year-old girl was killed Saturday night after she fell off an amusement park ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County, State Police said.
According to police, the unidentified girl was "ejected" from a ride called "Extreme," which is a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride, at 6:18 p.m. and sustained serious injuries.
She was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where she was later pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., police said.
The cause and circumstances are under investigation, State Police said.
Festival organizers canceled a parade that was scheduled for Sunday, but said on the event's website that all other events scheduled will be held.
The rides provided at the festival are from Skelly's Amusements in Williamstown, according to the festival website.
Skelly's has been providing amusement rides to fairs, carnivals and festivals since 1956, according to Skelly's website. The Super Sizzler is one of several "major rides" the group provides as part of a 25-ride operation.
The company posted the following on its Facebook page Sunday morning:
"We want to thank the paramedics, NJ State Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and the volunteers that responded to the accident last night at the Harvest Festival.
"We are absolutely heartbroken. Words cannot express our feelings and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individual’s family and loved ones. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts.
"We are fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the State Police and the Carnival and Amusement Ride unit within the Department of Community Affairs.
"Based upon the preliminary investigations conducted by the authorities having jurisdiction, we have been cleared to operate the remaining rides at the Harvest Festival."
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.
