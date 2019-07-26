Friends and family of a Pleasantville girl shot and killed Thursday morning hope to bring the community together with two vigils planned for Friday night.
15 year-old Naimah Bell was shot and killed inside a home on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.
Eighteen year old Nahquil Lovest, of Pleasantville, was arrested Friday in connection to the murder, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
According to the initial autopsy, officials said Bell, also of Pleasantville, died from a gunshot wound to the head. The death is currently listed as a homicide.
"Sadly, another young life in our community has been cut short, and others have been traumatized," Tyner said in a news release Friday. "Our community is better than this. We must protect our children.”
Close friend Sanai Macon, 15, had known Bell since going to daycare together in Atlantic City. They were in the same second grade class at the Martin Luther King Jr. School.
"When I heard this news I was extremely broken. I didn't know how to take it. I still don't believe it until right now. I was just looking at our pictures," Macon said.
Bell then transferred to Pleasantville schools, but the pair was reunited last year when Bell announced that she would be attending Atlantic City high school for her freshman year.
They didn't have all the same classes, but they had lunch together.
"All we did was just laugh and goof around. That's all we ever did. She had a whole bunch of friends and that's all we ever did. We didn't do nothing because there's really nothing to do in Atlantic City," Macon said.
Macon called Bell a "comedian" and remembered her always yelling out "Rosco," Macron's nickname, in the middle of the crowded high school hall way.
"She wouldn't want me sad or mad. I've got to overcome it for her," Macon said.
Bell's death marks the seventh fatal shooting in the city this year and the third to involve teenagers. It is the ninth homicide in the city overall, surpassing last year’s total of seven.
Earlier this month, 18-year-old Katusca Robles was shot in an apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sixteen-year-old Quran Bazemore was shot June 15 and died June 25. A 15-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting.
Grass roots efforts from community members have grown as a result of the recent rash of gun violence.
An effort titled "My City Needs Prayer" held a rally in the city in early July and has been holding prayer sessions every Monday at different locations in the county. Residents involved will also be hosting a prayer session and a march starting from New Shiloh Baptist Church to Back Maryland at 6 p.m. Monday.
Friends close to the family said that vigils are planned for Bell in both Atlantic City and Plesantville Friday at 8 p.m.
