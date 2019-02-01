ATLANTIC CITY − A fifteen-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot near Magellan Avenue late Wednesday night, police said.
Officers arrived at the 200 block of North Chalfonte Avenue at 11:36 p.m., responding to a ShotSpotter alert. They were rerouted to the 1000 block of Magellan Avenue, where they located the 15-year-old victim, an Atlantic City resident.
He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.