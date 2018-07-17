A 35-year-old Mays Landing man was charged with luring after he asked an 11-year-old girl for her phone number and if she needed a ride, Hamilton Township police said.
At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to Pinehurst Avenue for a report of a possible child-luring incident on Berry Drive, both in the Cloverleaf neighborhood.
The caller advised a silver Subaru Forrester, driven by a white man with black hair and, a beard, wearing sunglasses and a hat, approached the girl while she was walking down the street, police said.
After he asked the victim if she needed a ride and for her phone number, the victim ran to a neighbor’s house, police said.
The victim’s mother, Jolene Massey, learned from a friend that the suspect also took photos of her daughter and followed her to her friend’s house, police said.
While officers were responding to the incident, they found the suspect vehicle, operated by the registered owner, Talal Aridi, police said. Aridi was ultimately taken to the police station, interviewed by detectives and charged with luring (second degree), police said.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Screening Unit was contacted and advised to place the charges against Aridi on a summons, per Criminal Justice Reform, police said. Aridi was released pending court.
— Vincent Jackson
