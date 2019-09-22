MARGATE — A Camden County woman was killed from injuries sustained during a two-car crash Friday afternoon.
At 12:07 p.m., Margate police responded to a 911 call for a car crash at the intersection of Jerome and Amherst avenues.
Police said a vehicle being driven by an 80-year-old man from Cinnaminson, Burlington County, along with a passenger, was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Amherst Avenue when it was struck by another car heading northbound toward the toll plaza.
The passenger, a 90-year-old woman from Cherry Hill, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of her injuries but later died.
Police did not reveal the names of the people involved in the accident.
The accident is being investigated Margate City Police Officer Jessica Fane with the assistance of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.
