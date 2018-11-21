The last time Maureen Himebaugh saw her 11-year-old son Mark, he was heading toward their Del Haven home after watching a brush fire on Bayshore Road.
That was 27 years ago.
Close to anniversary of Mark Himebaugh’s disappearance, police are still investigating what they believe to be a kidnapping. He went missing on Nov. 25, 1991, and every year since, law enforcement have renewed efforts to find him.
"I'm never surprised with people who give us information after the fact," Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner told the Press of Atlantic City in 2015.
Himebaugh, a student at the Alternative School in Cape May Court House, had gone to watch a brush fire near his home that afternoon, walked home, and then went to the nearby Cape May County Park South, previous Press of Atlantic City reports say.
A neighborhood park worker reported seeing Himebaugh that day around 4 p.m. playing with a girl his age at the park, according to Press reports.
Footprints sound along Sun Ray Beach and a left white sneaker believed to be Himebaugh's were the only traces of him left behind.
Several people have been targeted in the investigation over the years.
In 1992, police told the Press that two men spotted at the Pleasantville Shopping Center with a boy who looked like Himebaugh could be suspects, but the tip from a local resident did not pan out.
A year later, authorities released a composite sketch of a man wearing glassing reportedly seen talking to Himebaugh shortly before his disappearance. Police said the man was wanted for questioning.
Still, Himbaugh’s mother hasn’t lost hope.
“I went through a lot,” Himebaugh said last year at an event in New Brunswick. "Here I am still standing proof to show you that you will survive."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.