A solar flare ejected from the sun on Wednesday and the coronal mass ejection (CME) to follow will give places as far south as New Jersey the potential to see the Northern Lights dazzle in the night sky.
Aurora forecasts from the University of Alaska - Fairbanks, is showing that on Saturday around 8 p.m., the Northern Lights will be possible to seen as far south as Dover, Delaware, Washington D.C. and St. Louis. This puts South Jersey well within reach.
Typically, the Northern Lights are seen in Canada, Alaska and Iceland, closer to the Earth's magnetic North Pole. However, on Saturday night, a CME will pass.
"Coronal Mass Ejections are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says.
This then creates currents in the Earth's magnetic field, which,
"...when these react with oxygen and nitrogen, they help create the aurora, also known as the Northern and Southern Lights," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration explains.
To view the Northern Lights in South Jersey, it takes a combination of perfect location and the weather.
The weather will cooperate very nicely on Saturday evening. Coming off of a sunny, but windy Saturday, a clear sky will be present as wind calms. Bring a jacket if you will be outside, as temperatures quickly fall through the 40s and then reach the 30s by midnight.
As far as a location, if the aurora makes it down to South Jersey's latitude, it will be low on the horizon. Therefore, an open, treeless field, or somewhere with a high vantage point will be the best spot to sight it.
