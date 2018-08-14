Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bear roller coaster, in black, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark and the neighboring ZooAmerica wildlife park closed due to flooding Monday, July 23, 2018, after three days of rain in the central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania that caused Spring Creek to flood and the nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage. (The Wyse Choice via AP)

According to NOAA's Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, northern New Jersey, most of Maryland and Pennsylvania have been inundated with rain, flooding and river issues. Meanwhile, South Jersey has been high, but not record breaking.
 
Total rainfall over the past month puts the region on the higher end of history. At Atlantic City International Airport, it has been the 16th wettest in recorded history. Millville is the 21st wettest.
Historical Rainfall Rankings

This map shows the historical rankings of rainfall at selected weather stations over the past month. Northern New Jersey, Pennsylvania, most of the Maryland and northern Delaware are at or near all-time records. Courtesy of NOAA. 
 
You do not have to look far for incredible numbers, though. Philly? 3rd wettest. Wilmington? All-time wettest. All of Central Pennsylvania, down into Maryland? Wettest ever. They've been drenched all month. Even northeast New Jersey cracked the top 5.
 
Rainfall departures from normal over the past month have been impressive. BWI Airport, between Baltimore and Washington D.C. is 14 inches above average as of Sunday. Lebanon, PA is *16 inches* above average. Incredible.
Departure from Average

This map shows the number of inches above or below average rainfall has been in the past month. Incredible and historic  double digit anomalies are seen for a wide swath of the mid-Atlantic. The only exceptions? Southeastern New Jersey and most of the Delmarva Peninsula. Image courtesy of NOAA. 
 
This matches up perfectly with the atmospheric river set up in late July and early August. South Jersey was just on the edge of it. There had rain and some flooding (like on Saturday and Monday), but nothing on the scale of our western neighbors, who were in the heart of it.
Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

