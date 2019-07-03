MIDDAY WEATHER: Meteorologist Joe Martucci says just because storms are in the forecast, doesn't mean your plans will not go on. Joe highlights some of South Jersey's biggest 4th of July events and has the full holiday weekend forecast.
Yes, storms in the 4th of July forecast, but it's far from a washout
