IHOP is giving away a free short stack on March 12 for Free Pancake Day.

 The Associated Press

It's Free Pancake Day at IHOP, meaning you can get a stack of buttermilk pancakes on the (international) house (of pancakes).

The offer runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and until 10 p.m. at select locations.

The breakfast chain is asking customers to "Flip It Forward" today, and donate to help children battling critical illnesses.

South Jersey readers can visit the IHOP in Mays Landing, or in Vineland.

