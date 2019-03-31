Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Christopher Cronin (32) of the Cape May Co. Islanders, points to the basket after the ball became wedged between the rim and the backboard. Christina Vasser (8) and Christopher Britton (5) look on. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Skor Warriors Scott Lillard shakes hands after the game. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Velma Lee of Cranson, cheers on her grandson Joseph Spann of the NJ Tomahawks. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Vincent Icolari (44) and Fernando Santana (10) celebrate the a win at center court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Justin Andersen of the Score Warriors (right) drives to the basket as Christina Vassar of the Cape May County. Islanders defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
NJ Tomahaawks Joseph Spann high fives his teammates during introductions. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Brian Pitts (left) looks to pass as GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Charles Vasser of the Cape May Co. Islanders drives up court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May Co. Islander coach Thomas Hennessey sends player Raymond Pashuck into the game. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Charles Vasser (left) and Christina Vassar of the Cape May Co. scramble for a loose ball with Dean Berman of the Skor Warriors. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Christopher Britton (5) of the Cape May County Islanders, runs back down court after sinking a basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) drives to the basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Dean Berman of the Skor Warriors, celebrates making a 3 point basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May County Islanders coach Thomas Hennessey, instructs his team during a time out. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May County Isanders Marissa Faralli (1) and Skor Warriors Justin Andersen, grapple for the ball. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos William Corsetti III (32) and Mercer Rebels Fernando Santana (10) go for a rebound. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Skor Warriors Justin Andersen (13) drives to the basket as Anthony Connor of the Cape May Co. Islanders defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) chases a loose ball as Mercer Rebels Benjamin Gonzalez (26) moves in. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos Kenyatta Hayes (6) and Mercer Rebels Benjamin Gonzalez go for a rebound. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Vincent Icolari (44) looks to pass. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Christopher Cronin (32) of the Cape May Co. Islanders, points to the basket after the ball became wedged between the rim and the backboard. Christina Vasser (8) and Christopher Britton (5) look on. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Skor Warriors Scott Lillard shakes hands after the game. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Velma Lee of Cranson, cheers on her grandson Joseph Spann of the NJ Tomahawks. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Vincent Icolari (44) and Fernando Santana (10) celebrate the a win at center court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Justin Andersen of the Score Warriors (right) drives to the basket as Christina Vassar of the Cape May County. Islanders defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
NJ Tomahaawks Joseph Spann high fives his teammates during introductions. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Brian Pitts (left) looks to pass as GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Charles Vasser of the Cape May Co. Islanders drives up court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May Co. Islander coach Thomas Hennessey sends player Raymond Pashuck into the game. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Charles Vasser (left) and Christina Vassar of the Cape May Co. scramble for a loose ball with Dean Berman of the Skor Warriors. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Christopher Britton (5) of the Cape May County Islanders, runs back down court after sinking a basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) drives to the basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Dean Berman of the Skor Warriors, celebrates making a 3 point basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May County Islanders coach Thomas Hennessey, instructs his team during a time out. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May County Isanders Marissa Faralli (1) and Skor Warriors Justin Andersen, grapple for the ball. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos William Corsetti III (32) and Mercer Rebels Fernando Santana (10) go for a rebound. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Skor Warriors Justin Andersen (13) drives to the basket as Anthony Connor of the Cape May Co. Islanders defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) chases a loose ball as Mercer Rebels Benjamin Gonzalez (26) moves in. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos Kenyatta Hayes (6) and Mercer Rebels Benjamin Gonzalez go for a rebound. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Vincent Icolari (44) looks to pass. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
WILDWOOD — About six years ago, brothers Elijah and Brenden Quinn joined a Special Olympics New Jersey basketball team, a decision their mother says helped them learn sportsmanship and teamwork.
At the Wildwoods Convention Center, the two from the Sewell section of Manuta Township, Gloucester County, proudly donned silver medals around their necks.
The tournament, which attracted 700 athletes and coaches, came days after a fight erupted in Washington, D.C., to stop the Trump administration from slashing federal funding for the national program. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos fed a media firestorm last week when she defended $17.6 million in cuts to the Special Olympics, as part of a 10 percent reduction in the Education Department's budget.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
President Donald Trump reversed the department's plan Friday, but the damage was done for parents and volunteers standing on the sidelines in Wildwood over the weekend.
"You can't do that to these kids," said Elijah and Brenden's mother, Anna. "It's one thing to take something away from you and I. We can deal with it. But kids that can't even fight for themselves. ... What kind of person takes away from a special needs kid?"
Christopher Cronin (32) of the Cape May Co. Islanders, points to the basket after the ball became wedged between the rim and the backboard. Christina Vasser (8) and Christopher Britton (5) look on. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Skor Warriors Scott Lillard shakes hands after the game. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Velma Lee of Cranson, cheers on her grandson Joseph Spann of the NJ Tomahawks. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Vincent Icolari (44) and Fernando Santana (10) celebrate the a win at center court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Justin Andersen of the Score Warriors (right) drives to the basket as Christina Vassar of the Cape May County. Islanders defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
NJ Tomahaawks Joseph Spann high fives his teammates during introductions. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Brian Pitts (left) looks to pass as GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Charles Vasser of the Cape May Co. Islanders drives up court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May Co. Islander coach Thomas Hennessey sends player Raymond Pashuck into the game. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Charles Vasser (left) and Christina Vassar of the Cape May Co. scramble for a loose ball with Dean Berman of the Skor Warriors. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Christopher Britton (5) of the Cape May County Islanders, runs back down court after sinking a basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) drives to the basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May County Isanders Marissa Faralli (1) and Skor Warriors Justin Andersen, grapple for the ball. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos William Corsetti III (32) and Mercer Rebels Fernando Santana (10) go for a rebound. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Skor Warriors Justin Andersen (13) drives to the basket as Anthony Connor of the Cape May Co. Islanders defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) chases a loose ball as Mercer Rebels Benjamin Gonzalez (26) moves in. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos Kenyatta Hayes (6) and Mercer Rebels Benjamin Gonzalez go for a rebound. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Vincent Icolari (44) looks to pass. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos Shafeeq McClinton (1) dribble up court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Played of the Cape May County Islanders watch the action. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos Peter Poole (2) reaches for a loose ball as Mercer Rebels Richard Pingitor moves in. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Christopher Cronin (32) of the Cape May Co. Islanders, points to the basket after the ball became wedged between the rim and the backboard. Christina Vasser (8) and Christopher Britton (5) look on. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Skor Warriors Scott Lillard shakes hands after the game. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Velma Lee of Cranson, cheers on her grandson Joseph Spann of the NJ Tomahawks. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Vincent Icolari (44) and Fernando Santana (10) celebrate the a win at center court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Justin Andersen of the Score Warriors (right) drives to the basket as Christina Vassar of the Cape May County. Islanders defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
NJ Tomahaawks Joseph Spann high fives his teammates during introductions. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Brian Pitts (left) looks to pass as GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Charles Vasser of the Cape May Co. Islanders drives up court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May Co. Islander coach Thomas Hennessey sends player Raymond Pashuck into the game. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Charles Vasser (left) and Christina Vassar of the Cape May Co. scramble for a loose ball with Dean Berman of the Skor Warriors. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Christopher Britton (5) of the Cape May County Islanders, runs back down court after sinking a basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) drives to the basket. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Cape May County Isanders Marissa Faralli (1) and Skor Warriors Justin Andersen, grapple for the ball. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos William Corsetti III (32) and Mercer Rebels Fernando Santana (10) go for a rebound. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Skor Warriors Justin Andersen (13) drives to the basket as Anthony Connor of the Cape May Co. Islanders defends. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos David Kusch (5) chases a loose ball as Mercer Rebels Benjamin Gonzalez (26) moves in. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos Kenyatta Hayes (6) and Mercer Rebels Benjamin Gonzalez go for a rebound. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Mercer Rebels Vincent Icolari (44) looks to pass. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos Shafeeq McClinton (1) dribble up court. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Played of the Cape May County Islanders watch the action. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
GCSSSD Chaos Peter Poole (2) reaches for a loose ball as Mercer Rebels Richard Pingitor moves in. The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
The annual Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at the Wildwood's Convention Center, Saturday March 30, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Dale Gerhard
Brenden Quinn, 30, said he scored points in a game he played on Saturday, giving him a sense of pride. His favorite part of the game is simple though: "Friends."
Like others, this wasn't Quinn's first Special Olympics. Most start at a young age and continue for years and even decades.
Bruce Mathews, a retired officer, has been attending events for the past 30 years, when his special-needs daughter became a track athlete in the program.
The first time he attended the Special Olympics was at William Paterson University when his daughter was 8, and he recalls getting "sucked in" by the energy.
"I'm glad (the funding) went through," he said.
Organizers of the Wildwood Special Olympics event declined to comment on last week's tense debate on Capitol Hill, but agreed all money that supports the Special Olympics goes toward a good cause.
Federal funding for the Special Olympics goes to the national program and is trickled down to state chapters. For the past few years, Special Olympics New Jersey received $200,000 to $300,000 annually.
That money goes toward the Unified Champion Schools initiative, a club some schools adopt to bring together people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same sports teams. It's in several South Jersey schools, including Mainland Regional High School, Hammonton High School, Galloway Middle School and Cedar Creek High School.
Carmen Bannon, chief program development officer, said he joined the Special Olympics 15 years ago, looking for a fulfilling way to spend his down time when not working as a salesman.
Since then, he's watched hundreds of kids grow into adults and become more confident. One of the first athletes he met, he said, was a girl named Brooke who spoke with her eyes to the floor, he said. Now, she's more self-assured and does speeches for the program.
"She's truly found herself," he said. "Her dream job is to work with Special Olympics."
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.