Brian T. Fitzherbert, of Egg Harbor Township, chairman of the Atlantic County Young Republicans, announced on Tuesday he will seek the Republican nomination to challenge freshman Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd.
Fitzherbert said in a written statement he has been a businessman, engineer, and project manager in the defense and aerospace industry for nearly a decade. He said he has worked for two Fortune 500 companies, Textron and L3Harris, developing drones, ground control stations, electronic warfare testers, simulators, and area attack weapons to support the Warfighter in theater.
“South Jersey deserves a principled, relentless conservative who will work alongside President Donald Trump to deliver the results that hard-working families need and deserve," Fitzherbert said.
New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District covers most of South Jersey. It encompasses all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester, Ocean, Burlington, and Camden counties.
His campaign is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, he said, and the website is at FitzherbertForCongress.com/.
Fitzherbert said he is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,with a degree in economics and supply chain management.
He also has a Master's degree in Technical Management from the Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, he said.
“South Jersey needs a Congressman who wasn’t part of the Trenton legislature that led to out-of-control spending, unrealistic promises, and a cost of living that has made the Garden State too expensive to live and raise a family," Fitzherbert said.
Fitzherbert has served on the City of Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission and formed and Chaired the Atlantic County Young Republican organization.
He also serves state-wide as the Vice Chairman of the Young Republican Federation of New Jersey, he said.
