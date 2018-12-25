ATLANTIC CITY — Kelly Hudak's eight kids were up early Christmas morning. But instead of opening presents, the family bundled up and headed out onto Tennessee Avenue, helping serve breakfast to those in need.
"We wanted to bring the meaning of the holiday back" said Hudak, of Ocean City. The Hudak kids range in age from infant to 17 years old and have spent the last two years volunteering with Ignite Youth Ministries' CityLights Outreach.
Sebastian, 9, and Poppy, 6, helped hand out bottles of water, while their older siblings helped serve pancakes and eggs from CityLight's large food truck. Hudak said Sebastian shared his Christmas morning plans with his fourth grade class before the winter break.
"The other kids were shocked he could wait to open presents from Santa, but he was inviting all his classmates to come out and volunteer with us," Hudak said. "After this, we'll do presents, but they know that first we should focus on others and serve them. We've made this a priority each year."
The nonprofit ministry has been serving Atlantic City's homeless for the last seven years. For the past two years, CityLight Outreach has taken their Christmas morning mission on the road.
"The church has left the building," said coordinator Stephanie Howard. While greeting people and organizing dozens of volunteers from several area churches, Howard said she was so happy to see people lend a hand on Christmas morning.
"The first year I did this I didn't think we'd have one volunteer, but so many people have stepped up and either donated their time or supplies" said Howard.
From 9 to 10:30 a.m., the volunteers served more than 200 breakfasts while also hosting a short service and live singers.
As breakfast service slowed, Josh Cervone, 35, and other young volunteers helped sort and hang several donated coats and cold-weather items to be handed out.
"It's important to get kids involved," said Cervone, pastor at Beacon Church in Galloway, "We as parents are the ones who are supposed to teach them. It's important to show them that we are 10 minutes away from our homes and this is a reality — especially on Christmas."
Exchanging tickets for wrapped gifts boxes, Robert Byrd, 22, of Egg Harbor City and James Kolea, 12, of Ocean City helped distribute the 230 "blessing boxes," filled with necessities including toiletries and clean clothing items.
CityLight Outreach works to help the homeless year-round, but want their members and volunteers to remember the meaning of Christmas and holiday cheer.
"I think it's totally worth it to help all these people" said Kolea.
