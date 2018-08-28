Thanks for being a loyal reader of our news app. Beginning September 04, 2018, this app will be included in the Press of AC app. Please download the new app as the current one will no longer be supported on 9/02/2018, Thank you.
Latest
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Football participation declines for the second consecutive year nationally
-
Sears at Hamilton Mall to close
-
Ex-Millville baseball standout Aaron Cox died of self-inflicted gun shot wound
-
Miss America board member resigns, says organization is 'deeply divided'
-
Competition, expansion may spell trouble for Atlantic City casinos
Today's ePaper
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28