Nicholas Tedesco, of Linwood, is a retail director for a local candy company. Tedesco admitted defrauding state benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $2 million by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments