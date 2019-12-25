Foles actually played better than he did in 2017. His 2013 season (203-for-317, 27 TDs, two interceptions, 8-2 record in 10 starts) was one for the ages, but the Eagles couldn't capitalize after winning the NFC East and then falling to the Saints in the wild-card round.
But in 2017, when he took over for the injured Wentz, he led them all the way to their first Super Bowl title, winning two of three regular-season games and all three that followed.
All this after being talked out of retirement the year before by Reid, who drafted him in 2012 while still the Eagles' coach.
