012620_spt_staug 4

St. Augustine Prep’s Nick Marshall, top, earns an 18-2 technical fall over Toms River North’s Nick Mancuso on Saturday in Buena Vista Township.

182 POUNDS

The junior finished third at the District 31 and Region 8 tournaments. He finished 20-8.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Load comments