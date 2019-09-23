Nick Polito

Freeholder-at-large

Political party: Democrat

Age: 48

Hometown: Hammonton

Current job: Toll Plaza Supervisor

Education: High school diploma

Political message: As a 30-year Atlantic County resident, with 23 years as a volunteer firefighter, and raising a family here, I am passionate about moving our county forward. I plan to focus on bringing in more jobs and keeping our taxes stable, which will allow us to build a stronger economy. If elected to Freeholder at Large, I will work for all of the residents of our County ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.

