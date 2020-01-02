Wrestling Tournament at EHT

Ocean City's Nick Sannino came in 1st place in the 285 pounds weight class in the wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township School on Friday. Dec. 27, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

The Ocean City wrestler won the 285-poound championship and was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Arthur O. Marinelli Tournament at Egg Harbor Township.

