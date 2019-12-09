Nicole Danz headshot

Danz 2019 Egg Harbor Township H.S. girls soccer team

The junior scored a program-high 27 goals and added four assists. Danz helped the Eagles advance to the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament. Danz has 43 career goals, including five hat tricks.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments