Egg Harbor Township vs Vineland Softball

Vineland's Nicole Ortega in action during the game against Egg Harbor Township. April 9, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Nicole Ortega

Vineland Sr

Softball

A standout pitcher, Ortega struck out 217 in 1542/3 innings and went 17-7 as a junior. She also hit .420 with two home runs and 17 RBIs last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments