Night roadwork on Route 55 in Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties started Sept. 4 and will continue Monday through Thursday for the next few weeks, according to the state Department of Transportation. It’s part of a $17.2 million federally-funded pavement preservation project that aims to improve safety and reduce maintenance costs.
The project contractor, South State, Inc., will close one lane of traffic for milling and paving.
Work will cover 23 miles between Vineland and Millville, as well as areas in Salem and Gloucester, for micro milling and paving with slurry seal and an Ultra-Thin Friction Course.
Ramp closures and detours will be required.
The entire project is expected to be completed by fall 2020.
