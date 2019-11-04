080719_spt_barnegat 492

Nik Dileo 16 member of Barnegat High School football team Wednesday Aug 7, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Nik Dileo

Barnegat

The junior running back carried 20 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals beat rival Pinelands Regional 33-6. Barnegat (4-4) hosts Middle Township (4-4) in a regional crossover game 7 p.m. Thursday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments