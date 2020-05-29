Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball player Nina Casselberry goes up for a block during a practice last week in Egg Harbor City. The Pirates went 13-8 last season, winning the Cape-Atlantic League’s inaugural tournament. The Pirates toughened their schedule this season in hopes of competing with the stronger teams in Central and North Jersey. ‘We have an established team now, and I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t want to travel 2-2½ hours north (for playoff matches),’ coach Brian Beck said.
Casselberry led the Pirates to the Cape-Atlantic League volleyball championship last fall. She was a four-year starter in volleyball. Casselberry finished fourth in the high jump at the indoor track and field Meet of Champions. She holds nine school track and field records.
