Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball player Nina Casselberry goes up for a block during a practice last week in Egg Harbor City. The Pirates went 13-8 last season, winning the Cape-Atlantic League’s inaugural tournament. The Pirates toughened their schedule this season in hopes of competing with the stronger teams in Central and North Jersey. ‘We have an established team now, and I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t want to travel 2-2½ hours north (for playoff matches),’ coach Brian Beck said.