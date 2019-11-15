New Jersey added more than 10,000 jobs in October, though the jobless rate rose from 3.1% to 3.2%.
That’s according to data released Thursday by the New Jersey Labor and Workforce Development Department. It said the rate went up — despite the increase in the number of workers — in part because more people began looking for work.
Sectors adding jobs included leisure and hospitality, education and health services as well as trade, transportation, and utilities.
The manufacturing saw a decrease in jobs for the month, as did the financial activities and public sectors.
The national unemployment rate is 3.6%.
New Jersey officials also released revised jobs figures from September. That data showed the state lost 1,800 jobs, rather than a decrease of 200 jobs, as was reported earlier.
Twitter details political ads ban: Twitter said its new ban on political ads will cover appeals for votes, solicitations for campaign contributions and any political content.
Twitter is defining political content to include any ad that references a candidate, political party, government official, ballot measure, or legislative or judicial outcome. The ban also applies to all ads — even non-political ones — from candidates, political parties and elected or appointed government officials.
However, Twitter is allowing ads related to social causes such as climate change, gun control and abortion.
People and groups running such ads won’t be able to target those ads down to a user’s ZIP code or use political categories such as “conservative” or “liberal.” Rather, targeting must be kept broad, such as based on a user’s state or province.
News organizations will be exempt so they can promote stories that cover political issues.
Sutter Health to pay $30 million in kickback lawsuit: Sutter Health agreed to pay more than $30 million to the U.S. government to settle a lawsuit that accused it of paying doctors in exchange for patient referrals.
The agreement involves a 2014 secret lawsuit filed by the government and Laurie Hanvey, a whistleblower who once worked for Sutter as its compliance officer.
Hulu raising prices for online live-TV services: Hulu is again raising prices for its online TV bundle, as other streaming-TV providers do the same.
Hulu’s service, like AT&T TV Now, Dish’s Sling and YouTube TV, are a replica of traditional TV but on the internet.
They were once vaunted as a successor to traditional cable. But the market has lost steam as prices rise. One early entrant, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, is shutting down, and analysts expect others to follow.
United delays planned return of Boeing: United Airlines is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until March 4, two months longer than previously planned.
The change follows similar moves by American and Southwest, and reflects further delays in Boeing’s work to fix the plane after two deadly crashes.
— Associated Press
