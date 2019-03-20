Authorities have determined a police detective was justified in returning fire when two men allegedly ambushed him and another officer while their vehicles were stopped at a red light last summer.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday it had found no reason to present the case to the grand jury, adding an independent review by the state Attorney General’s Office agreed with its finding.
The two plainclothes detectives were wounded as they sat in their unmarked SUV on Aug. 7. Authorities say the two gunmen got out of a van and opened fire on the detectives’ vehicle, firing 21 shots overall.
A male detective fired at the van, but no one was struck by those shots.
The male detective was shot in the bicep and forearm, while a female detective with him was shot in the hand.
Officer comes to rescue in case of missing teddy: A Woodbridge police officer came to the rescue after a 12-year-old autistic boy who lost his teddy bear called 911 for help.
Officer Khari Manzini arrived at Ryan Paul’s home Saturday after the boy called and hung up the phone.
Manzini says his training in autism response kicked in, and he helped Ryan search for the missing bear.
Manzini says they found the bear, named Freddy, and it is back in safe hands.
Ryan’s father, Robert Paul, later thanked the officer for responding, saying he was “gracious and understanding.”
Robert Paul says he is proud his son knew what to do in an emergency. He says they just need to “fine-tune” when it actually gets used.
Man admits using neighbor’s Wi-Fi for child porn: A Monmouth County man has admitted using his neighbor’s Wi-Fi network to download and distribute child pornography.
Prosecutors say Henry Cicerale faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 21. The 60-year-old Union Beach man will also have to register as a sex offender and will be put on lifetime parole supervision.
Authorities say Cicerale set up the Wi-Fi at his neighbor’s home and used it to access, download and distribute child porn. They say hundreds of child porn items were found on his computers and other digital media devices.
Cicerale pleaded guilty Monday to distributing child porn and weapon possession by a felon.
Wayne student has whooping cough: A New Jersey district superintendent says an elementary school student has contracted whooping cough.
Mark Toback says the student attends Pines Lake School in Wayne. NJ.com reports parents were notified immediately and no other students have contracted the highly contagious respiratory disease.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a contagious disease that causes violent coughing and can result in death for young children infected with the disease. It is preventable via vaccination, but newborn children are too young to receive the vaccine.
There were cases of whooping cough in Chatham and Summit earlier this winter.
