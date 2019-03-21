Authorities say a New Jersey woman who accidentally smothered her 3-month-old son after a night of heavy drinking was sentenced to prison.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday 39-year-old Melissa Johnson got four years.
The Delran woman had pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in exchange for the sentence. The baby died of asphyxiation.
Emergency workers responded to Johnson’s home Feb. 18, 2015, for a report of an unresponsive child. Officials said a relative had found Johnson asleep on the couch with the infant partially wedged underneath her.
The prosecutor said Johnson had been drinking alcohol for several hours.
Body shop worker covered up accident, prosecutors say: Authorities say a New Jersey man accused of killing a teacher in a hit-and-run accident used his job at an auto body shop to make repairs and conceal his involvement.
Union County prosecutors say 35-year-old Meghan Crilly was crossing a street with friends when a car driven by Ibn Collins struck her in Linden on Jan. 20. She died in a hospital 11 days later.
Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Linden man had been drinking on his birthday at a Kenilworth bar before driving home that night. They say he didn’t stop after the accident.
Collins was charged late Tuesday with aggravated manslaughter, death by auto while driving intoxicated, hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.
Officer indicted in shakedowns: A New Jersey police officer accused of stealing money during illegal traffic stops and shakedowns and then falsifying reports has been indicted on charges he conspired to violate individuals’ civil rights.
Federal prosecutors announced the indictment against 28-year-old Paterson resident Eudy Ramos on Wednesday. They claim he conspired with four other Paterson officers — two already arrested and two who remain unnamed — to commit the crimes.
Ramos’ lawyer, Miles Feinstein, told The Record his client maintains his innocence and would plead not guilty when arraigned.
Prosecutors say the conspirators stopped drivers and pedestrians and robbed them of cash, then split the proceeds in a scheme that included coded text messages and falsifying reports. The conspiracy allegedly occurred from at least 2016 through April 2018.
Mansion would be bigger than White House: Plans for a megamansion in New Jersey show the 60,000-square-foot structure would be bigger than the White House.
The proposed Lloyd Estate in Montclair would contain a bowling alley, a billiard room and a basketball court. NorthJersey.com reports the estate would also feature a gym, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a movie theater, a staff wing and two elevators.
Plans for the estate, which would be built where two historic homes were torn down in February, also include parking for 22 cars.
The identity of the owner of the 6-acre property appears to be Melih Abdulhayoglu, a Montclair resident. The man’s name and address appear on one of the building proposal documents filed with the town.
3 charged in heroin, fentanyl mill: Three men stand accused of running a drug mill that allegedly sold heroin and fentanyl stamped with “brands” linked to dozens of overdoses, including 84 deaths.
State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the arrests Thursday. He estimated that the drug mill, set up in a luxury apartment in Harrison, supplied 15,000 doses of fentanyl and heroin per day.
Authorities say the operation was run by 45-year-old Timothy Guest, of Irvington, along with at least two associates, 27-year-old William Woodley, of Belleville, and 25-year-old Selionel Orama, of Cedar Grove. All three face numerous drug possession counts and a charge of maintaining a narcotics production facility.
It wasn’t known Thursday if they have retained attorneys.
Authorities say the mill has been linked to 227 overdoses. They say about 32,500 individual doses and four kilos of fentanyl and heroin have been seized.
— Associated Press