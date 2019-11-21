New Jersey has granted one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs more time to respond to the threatened revocation of its liquor license over a drunken driving death.
The state moved last month to yank the license of the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in connection with a fatal crash in 2015.
Sharon Lauchaire, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, said the state granted the extension until Dec. 4 to enter a plea to the allegations.
The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division said the club served too much alcohol to a man who then got into a fatal wreck.
Trump National attorney Chris Porrino sent a letter to the state late last month seeking the extension.
The Associated Press obtained the letter through the state’s open records law.
Camden woman who killed twin gets six years: A Camden woman who fatally stabbed her identical twin during a drunken street fight is now headed to prison.
Amanda Ramirez received a six-year sentence Thursday. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in September to manslaughter.
Ramirez initially denied stabbing her sister, Anna, outside an apartment complex in Camden on June 22.
She later admitted to the stabbing but claimed she had acted in self-defense after her sister got a knife and came at her.
Ramirez has said the stabbing occurred after a night of heavy drinking, adding that she can't remember why she and her sister started fighting.
The brawl ended when Ramirez stabbed her sister once in the chest.
No prison for real estate fraudster: A New Jersey real estate magnate has been spared a prison term after he admitted defrauding lending institutions
James Demetrakis was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation. The Englewood man had pleaded guilty in April to charges related to the scam.
Federal prosecutors say Demetrakis worked with a bank chairman between 2008 and 2013 to dodge lending limits and passed the money to the other man. They say false backdated sales contracts were entered to make it appear as if Demetrakis secured a $1.8 million loan to pay the bank chairman for his interest in a project.
Authorities say the scam secured more than $4 million in credit.
Fox that attacked people tests positive for rabies: Authorities say a fox that was killed after it attacked five people and tried to attack a police officer has tested positive for rabies.
Glen Ridge police say the first bite attack was reported Friday morning.
As officers from that department and the Bloomfield Animal Control agency searched for the fox, authorities learned two other people had also been bitten.
Officers found the fox about two hours later near the New Jersey Transit railroad tracks. It was euthanized after it attempted to attack one of the officers.
The three bite victims were treated at hospitals for their wounds and haven’t shown any symptoms of rabies. But anyone who had direct contact with a fox in the area from Nov. 14-15 is being urged to seek medical attention as a precaution.
