Drivers who travel New Jersey’s two largest toll roads will not see any toll increases next year.
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs the Garden State Parkway and turnpike, made the announcement Tuesday as its commissioners approved a $1.8 billion budget.
Authority officials said toll increases won’t be needed due to increased traffic and revenue predicted for 2020. It marks the eighth year the authority has gone without increasing tolls.
The budget is based on projected toll revenue increases of 1.8% on the turnpike and 1.4% on the parkway next year.
Traffic is up on both toll roads — by 2.6% on the parkway and 2% on the turnpike — for the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period last year.
Springsteen attends hometown screening of film: Bruce Springsteen surprised moviegoers by introducing his new concert film in his New Jersey hometown.
The Asbury Park Press reported Springsteen introduced two showings of “Western Stars” at the AMC Loews Freehold Metroplex Cinema in Freehold on Saturday.
Springsteen is a native of Freehold borough.
Springsteen told audiences that since his band knew it wasn’t going to tour, he had to try to figure out a way to bring the music to his audience.
“Western Stars” is a concert film shot in a barn in front of a small audience at Springsteen’s property in Colts Neck.
The album “Western Stars” was released in June.
Seminary funds seek to atone for slavery: A seminary in New Jersey will provide scholarships and set up doctoral fellowships to repent for having benefited from slavery.
NJ.com reported Monday that Princeton Theological Seminary will set aside $28 million to provide 30 scholarships for students who descended from slaves or underrepresented groups.
The seminary will also designate five doctoral fellowships for the descendants of slaves and hire a full-time director for the Center for Black Church Studies, among other actions.
Seminary President Craig Barnes said the school is “committed to telling the truth” and considers the payments an act of repentance.
Camden man to remain jailed in fatal stomping: A Camden man accused of stomping a friend to death during an argument about religion has agreed to remain jailed until trial.
Corey Malloy consented to his detention during a court hearing where Camden County prosecutors were planning to argue the 40-year-old was too dangerous to release. His public defender said Malloy agreed it would likely be fruitless to seek his freedom pending trial.
Authorities said Malloy attacked 57-year-old Camden resident Nathaniel Perry on Sept. 26.
They said Malloy said he and Perry were arguing about their religious beliefs when he punched Perry and slammed him on the ground. He then stomped on Perry’s head until he was unconscious.
— Associated Press
